Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

ASC stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $697.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 559,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

