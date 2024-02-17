Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.46.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

