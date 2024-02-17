Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARIS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE ARIS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.46.
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Water Solutions
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.