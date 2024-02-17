Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $272.00 to $311.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.38.

ANET opened at $261.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.29. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

