Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Asana by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

