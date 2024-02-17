Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Assurant were worth $45,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $179.41.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

