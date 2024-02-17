Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 6703556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.