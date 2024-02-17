Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avangrid by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid



Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

