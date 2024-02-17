Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

