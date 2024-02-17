Aviva PLC Acquires 13,105 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.46% of ATS worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

