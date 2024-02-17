Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10,084.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 401,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

