Aviva PLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,072 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

