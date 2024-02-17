Aviva PLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,217 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Centene by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Centene by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

