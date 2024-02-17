Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,056,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.05 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

