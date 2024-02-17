Aviva PLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $269.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $274.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

