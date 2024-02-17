Aviva PLC Raises Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Open Text worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

