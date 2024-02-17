Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.