Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Waters worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $325.21 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.