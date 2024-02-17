Aviva PLC Sells 4,121 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.23% of Hasbro worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.