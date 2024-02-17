Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.