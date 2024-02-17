Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 66,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $3,544,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

