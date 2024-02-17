Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

