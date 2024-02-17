Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1,006.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.