Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

