Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,264 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:ES opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

