Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $252.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.