Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $873,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $860,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock worth $3,789,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

