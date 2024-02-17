Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,139 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 59.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average of $277.71. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

