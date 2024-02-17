Balentine LLC Acquires 2,096 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 29.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,818,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

MMM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.