Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

