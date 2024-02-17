Balentine LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

