Balentine LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. 53,940,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,358,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

