Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

