Balentine LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 255.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $36,657,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. 1,815,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

