Balentine LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.74 on Friday, hitting $856.23. 842,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $816.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $881.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

