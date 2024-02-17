Balentine LLC Purchases 2,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.