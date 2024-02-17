Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,156,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 97,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.