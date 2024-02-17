Balentine LLC Sells 4,694 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,176,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,052,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

