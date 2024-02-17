Balentine LLC Sells 743 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 1,731,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

