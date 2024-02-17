Barclays Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

