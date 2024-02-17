Barclays Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $17.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.