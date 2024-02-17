Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Insider Purchases £32,100 in Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bruce bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,540.54).

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BEMO opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 504.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 484.72. The company has a market cap of £62.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 425 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 540.74 ($6.83).

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170,000.00%.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

