Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.28. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

