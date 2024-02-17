Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Bath & Body Works worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $13,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

