Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $261.06 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,316,798 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,256,798 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

