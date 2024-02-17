Belrium (BEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001371 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

