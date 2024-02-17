Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

BIIB opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

