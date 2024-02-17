Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

