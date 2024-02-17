BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

