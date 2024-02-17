Blackrock Silver’s (BRC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

