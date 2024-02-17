Blackrock Silver’s (BRC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29.
About Blackrock Silver
