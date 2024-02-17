Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 16,527 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

